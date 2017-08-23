17-year-old boy shot in Aurora

A 17-year-old boy was shot Monday night in west suburban Aurora.

The boy told investigators that he was driving shortly before 10 p.m. near Montgomery Road and Howell Place, when someone fired shots from a pickup truck that had been following him, according to Aurora police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the back and several bullets hit his SUV, police said. He drove to his passenger’s home in Montgomery, where 911 was called. The boy was taken to an Aurora hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

His passenger in the SUV, a 17-year-old girl, was not injured, police said.

The pickup truck was described as a gray or black Chevrolet with a loud exhaust. No motive has yet been established for the shooting.

In an apparently unrelated incident, someone fired shots at a 25-year-old man about 4:30 a.m. Monday as he was driving in the area of South Union Street and Parker Avenue, police said.

The shots came from a silver Toyota Echo that was driving behind the man eastbound on Parker, police said. The man tried to turn north onto Union, but the driver of the Toyota cut him off and the two vehicles collided, causing minor damage. The Toyota sped away eastbound on Parker and the victim was not injured.

Anyone with information on either of Monday’s shooting incidents is asked to contact police at (630) 256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000. Tips can also be made via the department’s My PD app.