18-year-old man killed in Gary shooting

An 18-year-old man was shot to death early Wednesday in northwest Indiana.

A medicolegal death investigation team was called at 1:18 a.m. to the 1100 block of Jennings Street in Gary, where they found 18-year-old Davion Snow with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

Snow, who lived on the same block, was pronounced dead at 1:57 a.m., according to the coroner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Gary police did not immediately respond to a request for more information.