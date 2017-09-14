19-year-old Glendale Heights man charged with dealing marijuana

A Glendale Heights man has been charged with dealing marjuana after a “lengthy narcotics investigation,” according to police.

Adam J. Seger, 19, was charged with unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to Glendale Heights police.

Police obtained a search warrant for Seger’s home in the 1500 block of Orchard Lane in Glendale Heights, which was executed early Thursday morning.

Investigators seized a large amount of cannabis, a stolen loaded handgun, U.S. currency and items used for packaging and selling narcotics, police said.

Seger was arrested and taken to the DuPage County Jail, where he is being held pending a bond hearing, policde said.