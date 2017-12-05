2 hurt in Palatine shooting

Two people were wounded in a shooting Friday morning in northwest suburban Palatine.

Officers were called about 11 a.m. for reports of gunshots in the 1100 block of Randville Drive, according to Palatine police.

They arrived to find two people with gunshot wounds that were not thought to be life-threatening, police said. Palatine Fire Department paramedics took the victims to hospitals.

Area schools in Districts 15 and 211 were put under soft lockdown following the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information should call police at (847) 359-9000; or provide an anonymous tip to Palatine-Inverness Crime Stoppers at (847) 590-7867.