21-year-old man wounded in West Englewood drive-by shooting

A 21-year-old man was shot Wednesday afternoon in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

A light-colored sedan pulled up to the man at 2:54 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Winchester, and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the right armpit and right elbow, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized.