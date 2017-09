23-year-old man shot to death in Robbins

A 23-year-old man was shot to death Tuesday night in south suburban Robbins.

Cook County sheriff’s police responded to a call of shots fired at 9:55 p.m. near 138th Street and Sawyer Avenue in Robbins, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Sophia Ansari.

Jamel Spearmon had been shot multiple times and was taken to MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island, where he died at 10:41 p.m., according to Ansari and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Sheriff’s police are investigating.