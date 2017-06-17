3 shot in Back of the Yards

Three people were shot Saturday evening in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The shooting happened at 7:27 p.m. in the 1600 block of West 44th Street, according to Chicago Police.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the right arm and right leg, police said. His family took him to Stroger Hospital.

A woman, 36, was also taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right side of her body, according to police.

Another man, a 36-year-old, was shot in the right side of his body and taken to Rush Hospital, police said.

Their conditions were unknown.