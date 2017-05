30-year-old man shot in West Lawn

A 30-year-old man was shot Tuesday night in the West Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 9:55 p.m., he was walking on the sidewalk in the 2600 block of South Kostner when someone shot him in the right hand from a white van, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.