36-year-old man shot, critically wounded in West Chesterfield

A 36-year-old man was shot Sunday afternoon in the West Chesterfield neighborhood.

About 12:40 p.m., he was in the 9000 block of South Martin Luther King Drive when a dark-blue Infinity with an Indiana temporary license plate pulled up and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police. The vehicle then fled the scene.

The man was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.