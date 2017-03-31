43-year-old man fatally struck by vehicle in Woodstock

A 43-year-old man was killed Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle in northwest suburban Woodstock.

Daniel P. Anderson was fatally struck by a vehicle that drove off afterwards at the intersection of U.S. Route 14 and Lake Shore Drive, according to Woodstock police.

Anderson was taken to Centegra Memorial Medical Center in Woodstock where he was pronounced dead at 10:56 p.m.

An autopsy on Friday showed Anderson died from blunt force trauma to his head and abdomen, according to the McHenry County coroner’s office.

Just before the crash, Woodstock police received a report of a male matching Anderson’s description walking east in the middle of the westbound lane of Route 14, police said.

Witnesses at the scene described the vehicle that hit Anderson as a medium to dark colored truck, possibly a pickup, with a possible lighting system on the roof, police said. Following the crash, the driver continued west on Route 14 towards Route 47.

The crash is being investigated by the Major Crash Assistance Team, which is comprised of investigators from numerous McHenry County law enforcement agencies. Anyone with information should call Woodstock police at (815) 338-2131.