Police: Man killed, another wounded in South Shore shooting

A 45-year-old man was killed and another man was wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

The 45-year-old man was standing in the 2400 block of East 75th Street at 1:44 p.m. when someone walked up and fired shots, police said.

He was shot in the face and neck and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A second man, 54, was found with a gunshot wound to the right thigh and also taken to Northwestern, where his condition stabilized.