49-year-old man shot, critically wounded on Far South Side

A 49-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting Sunday evening in the East Side neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Witnesses said a light-colored minivan pulled up to the man at 5:09 p.m. in the 10600 block of South Green Bay Avenue, according to Chicago Police. A male wearing all back clothing jumped out of the vehicle, covered his face and shot the man in the back before running away.

The man was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.