5-year-old boy dies after falling out of window in Bensenville

A 5-year-old boy died Thursday, more than two weeks after he fell out of an apartment window in northwest suburban Bensenville.

Just before noon on July 10, Dylan Velazquez fell from a second-story window onto the asphalt parking lot below in the 100 block of Dolores Drive, according to Bensenville police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Dylan was unconscious when first responders arrived, and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, authorities said. He died at the hospital 17 days later, at 11:45 a.m. Thursday. An autopsy was scheduled for Friday.

An investigation found that while relatives were present in the apartment, the boy went into a bedroom, climbed onto a window sill, and fell through the screened window, police said.

The investigation determined the incident was accident and no charges were filed, police said.

The state Department of Children and Family Services is investigating, spokeswoman Veronica Resa said. That investigation is pending.