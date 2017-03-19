60-year-old man killed in Fremont Township crash

A 60-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash Saturday night near north suburban Wauconda.

James T. Horan was driving a 2005 Acura TL east on Route 176 just east of Ivanhoe Road in Fremont Township when the car left the road and struck a utility pole at 10:10 p.m., according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

Horan, of Park Ridge, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. He was the only person inside the car.

The utility pole was damaged and caused a power outage in the area, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Lake County coroner’s office and sheriff’s Technical Crash Investigation Unit are investigating.