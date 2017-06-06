66-year-old motorcyclist killed in New Lenox crash

A 66-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in southwest suburban New Lenox.

Robert McEwan was riding a 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle west on Francis Road and going through the intersection at Cooper Road about 3 p.m. when the bike struck the rear quarter panel of a 2008 Ford Expedition, according to the Will County sheriff’s office.

McEwan was unresponsive at the scene and a passerby stopped and administered CPR until New Lenox authorities arrived.

McEwan, a Joliet resident, was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, where he died at 3:40 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the Ford, a New Lenox woman, said she was heading north on Cooper and stopped at the stop sign, then entered the intersection and did not see the motorcycle coming, according to the sheriff’s office.

No charges have been filed.