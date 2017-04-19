Alderman proposes disbanding aviation security force

Aviation security officers who boarded a United Airlines flight at O’Hare Airport and dragged a bloodied man down the aisle would no longer have jobs if a former airline skycap-turned alderman has anything to say about it.

Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) introduced an “order” at Wednesday’s City Council meeting that would mandate the Chicago Police Department and the city’s Department of Aviation to “identify means for the consolidation” of the $19 million-a-year, 292-employee force of aviation security officers into the Police Department.

The order timetable would establish a 60-day timetable for creating a “singular local law enforcement entity” at O’Hare and Midway.

Lopez acknowledged that there would be a considerable cost to asking Chicago Police officers to absorb the duties of both units.

Hundreds of additional police officers would need to be hired. Their salaries and benefits are considerably higher than unarmed aviation security officers who are paid anywhere from $55,000-to-$88,000-a-year.

Police officers also require more training. They spend six months in the police academy, compared to four months for aviation security officers.

But after the fiasco that saw three aviation security officers now on paid administrative leave storm the plane and drag Dr. David Dao down the aisle for refusing to give up his seat for crew member who needed to get to Kentucky, Lopez said it is well worth the added cost.

He noted that Chicago taxpayers will be on the hook for Dao’s injuries, which his attorneys describe as a broken nose, two missing teeth and a sinus problem that will require surgery.

“There will be an increase in costs, obviously, because we’re talking about different pay scales. But a number of those costs are well within reason [compared to] the possibilities that we are opening ourselves up with when we have two dueling work groups trying to maintain the security of our airports,” Lopez said.

“Whatever the cost is, it would be well worth it–both financially for the city as well as for the delivery of public safety at the airports.”

Lopez also pointed to the security issues raised by the evasive testimony of Aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans.

At a public hearing last week, Evans could not explain why at least one of the aviation security officers aboard the plane still had the word “police” on his jacket, even though she had ordered the name removed in January.

And neither Evans nor O’Hare security chief Jeff Redding could explain whether there is a use of force for aviation security officers and, if there is one, what it says.

“There was a question of who actually had the legal authority to be on an airplane to deal with a passenger who was not cooperative to the airlines,” said Lopez, who spent 12 years a skycap for Southwest Airlines at Midway.

“This would not have been an issue had it only be a CPD issue from the very start.”

Mayoral press secretary Matt McGrath reacted coolly to the proposed merger.

“The problem on that plane was a lack of judgment, not the lack of a weapon, and this wouldn’t solve that problem,” McGrath wrote in an email.

McGrath was non-committal about a companion ordinance introduced by a handful of aldermen that would prohibit any city employee including police officers from “assisting airline personnel in the removal of any passenger from a plane at O’Hare and Midway.

“Ginger [Evans] has acted swiftly to suspend the officers involved and she is doing a thorough review of the incident, which we’re not going to get ahead of, McGrath wrote in the emailed statement.

Earlier this week, Mayor Rahm Emanuel said the United fiasco proves why aviation security officers should not be armed and that he would await the outcome of a broader review to determine whether the city force should exist at all.

In his first public comment about the embarrassing fiasco that has damaged Chicago’s reputation as an international travel destination, Emanuel branded the incident “totally, all-around unacceptable.”

The mayor praised Evans for placing three aviation security officers who boarded the plane — even though they are not supposed to get involved in customer service complaints — on paid administrative leave.

“There’s been some question by some people over the last couple of years about allowing those aviation officers to carry a gun. … My administration has opposed that. I think that’s pretty clear that’s wrong,” the mayor said.

The mayor was careful not to criticize United — not when city employees were partly to blame for the fiasco.

“We have our work ahead of us. My focus is making sure that, what we do at aviation is the correct thing to do. Ginger did the right thing by suspending the three employees that violated the rules and second, having a top to bottom review of what the rules are going forward,” the mayor said.