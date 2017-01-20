Armed robberies reported in Austin

Two armed robberies earlier this month in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side have prompted a police alert to residents.

Both robberies occurred in the 100 block of South Cicero Avenue, according to Chicago Police. The first happened about 6:20 a.m. on Jan. 2 and the second about 6 p.m. on Jan. 9.

In both incidents, the robbers approached people who had just left a gas station, showed a handgun and demanded property, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.