Body found at beach in northwest Indiana

Authorities are asking for help in locating the family of a person found dead Thursday morning at a beach in northwest Indiana.

The 5-foot-6, 176-pound Asian male with black hair was found at Whihala Beach in Whiting, according to the Lake County coroner’s office. No age description was given.

He was wearing an XL blue Hollister T-shirt, Aeropostle blue jeans, size 33×32; a brown Kenneth Cole belt, red and blue plaid boxers, white Nike ankle socks and black size 10 Nike gym shoes, the coroner’s office said.

Anyone with information should call the Lake County coroner’s office at (219) 755-3265.