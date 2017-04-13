Body found near Little Calumet River in Gary

A person’s body was found Thursday in a marsh area near the Little Calumet River in northwest Indiana.

About 3:45 p.m., officers were sent to investigate a report of a body in the area near 35th and Chase streets in Gary, Indiana, according to Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

A male’s body was recovered and pronounced dead at the scene by the Lake County coroner’s office, police said.

Police were conducting a death investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide unit at (219) 755-3855, or the Gary police crime tip-line at (866) CRIME-GP.