Boy, 16, dies 4 days after being shot in Englewood

A Bronzeville neighborhood teenager died Wednesday morning, four days after being shot in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

At 4:17 p.m. Saturday, Mishawn Green, 16, and a 15-year-old boy were standing in the 5500 block of South Shields when more then one person walked up to them and opened fire, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The shooters drove off in a silver car.

Green was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, and was pronounced dead at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, authorities said. He lived in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

The younger boy was shot in the left leg and taken by family to Comer Children’s Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.