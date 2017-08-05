Chicago Fire Department chief suffers massive heart attack, dies

A Chicago Fire Department chief suffered a massive heart attack and died Sunday afternoon.

Chief Michael V. Murphy, 56, was taking part in an aquatic event at Mount Carmel High School on the South Side with his 16-year-old son when he suffered a massive heart attack, according to a statement from the Chicago Fire Department.

Murphy, of the Beverly neighborhood, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he died at 3:57 p.m. Sunday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Murphy, who joined the department in October 1996, achieved the rank of Deputy District Chief and was named the Commanding Fire Marshal in February 2015, according to the statement. The position heads up the Office of Fire Investigation, which determines the cause and origin of structure and vehicular fires in Chicago.

Murphy was the catalyst for newly passed city ordinance that requires the victims of vehicle fires to report fires to the police and fire departments before filing an insurance claim to avoid fraudulent claims, according to the statement.

He leaves behind wife Sara, daughter Clara and sons John and Will, according to the statement. Funeral arrangements are pending.