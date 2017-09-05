Clark Street Bridge closing Thursday, Friday for repairs

The Clark Street Bridge will be closed Thursday through Friday morning for repairs.

Starting about 9:30 a.m. Thursday, the roadway on the Clark Street Bridge will be closed until about 5 a.m. Friday morning for concrete placement in the roadway grating, according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Transportation.

The roadway and sidewalks will also be fully closed May 16 from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. to test that the repairs have not impaired the bridge for sailboat runs scheduled for Wednesday and Saturdays in June, CDOT said.

Drivers heading south on Clark should turn West on Kinzie to south LaSalle and then east on Wacker back to Clark, CDOT said.