Clark Street Bridge to close Tuesday

The Clark Street Bridge will close Tuesday morning until Wednesday to pour new concrete for bike lanes.

The bridge will be closed starting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and reopen Wednesday about 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

On Friday, the bridge and sidewalks will also be closed from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. for testing, CDOT said. Drivers heading south on Clark should turn west on Kinzie and south on LaSalle, then east on Wacker back to Clark.