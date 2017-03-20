Closures begin Monday on Ruby Street bridge in Joliet

Lane closures begin Monday over the Ruby Street bridge over the Des Plaines River in southwest suburban Joliet.

The occasional daytime lane closures will take place on the Ruby Street bridge as needed, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Vehicles and pedestrians will still be allowed on the bridge, according to IDOT. Marine traffic will not be affected.

The project consists of structural steel repairs that will prolong the life of the bridge, and is expected to be completed this summer, according to IDOT.

Drivers should expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through the area.