Coroner: Man falls to his death in Joliet

A man fell to his death Saturday in southwest suburban Joliet, the coroner’s office said.

Jacob Iovino, 25, of Homer Glen, was pronounced dead at 10:40 a.m. in the 100 block of North Scott Street, according to the Will County coroner’s office.

Preliminary autopsy results Saturday revealed that Iovino died of multiple injuries he suffered in a fall from a height, the coroner’s office said. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date, pending police, autopsy and toxicological reports.

Additional details on the fatality were not immediately available.