CTU considering another one-day strike, this one on May 1

Angry about the prospect of losing 13 school days at the end of the year, the Chicago Teachers Union intends to ask its governing delegates to consider a single-day strike on May 1.

The CTU has lodged vocal complaints about losing four training days already in unpaid furloughs, and now its leaders have set an agenda item for Wednesday’s House of Delegates meeting to open a discussion into a strike on International Labor Day. A final vote on whether to have a one-day strike would be expected in April.

The agenda item on the House of Delegates meeting for Wednesday night reads “Resolved that the CTU delegates will conduct discussions and hold meetings in their workplaces about a May 1st strike for revenue in solidarity with labor and immigrants, with the aim of taking a vote in the regular April 5th House of Delegates meeting on whether or not to recommend a one-day strike to the CTU membership.”

There is precedent for a one-day strike. The teachers had one last year, on April 1, in the midst of contract talks and issues involving state funding of CPS. The school-funding issue remains unresolved, with CPS trying to fill a $215 million budget gap.