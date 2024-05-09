WBEZ and Bookends and Beginnings Present: On Call - An Evening w Dr. Anthony Fauci and Sasha-Ann Simons

WBEZ and Bookends and Beginnings are proud to present Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday, June 26 at 7:30 p.m. CT, at the Athenaeum Center for Thought. Join us for the release of Fauci’s new memoir, “On Call: A Doctor’s Journey in Public Service,” and an intimate conversation with the host of WBEZ’s “Reset,” Sasha-Ann Simons.

“On Call” offers a personal look into Fauci’s rise to medical success, from his childhood in Brooklyn, New York, to tackling the AIDS epidemic to most recently, navigating COVID-19. Join us for an open and candid conversation about Dr. Fauci’s career, and get ready to be inspired by his significant contributions to public health.

Tickets include a pre-signed copy of “On Call: A Doctor’s Journey in Public Service.” WBEZ is proud to partner with Bookends and Beginnings.

This program will feature open captions.

Dr. Anthony Fauci

Between 1984 and 2022, Dr. Anthony Fauci was the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). He was also the Chief Medical Advisor to the President from 2021 to 2022. Currently, with a joint appointment in the School of Medicine and the McCourt School of Public Policy, Fauci is a Distinguished University Professor at Georgetown University. Over the years, he has been the author, coauthor, or editor of over 1,400 scientific publications.

Fauci’s new memoir, “On Call,” offers a personal look into Fauci’s rise to medical success, from tackling the AIDS epidemic to, most recently, COVID-19.

Sasha-Ann Simons

Sasha-Ann is the host of “Reset.”

She began her career as a journalist in television news 15 years ago and made the leap to public radio in 2015 at WXXI News, the NPR member station in Rochester, N.Y. While there, Sasha-Ann earned numerous awards. She was also a contributing reporter for “PBS NewsHour.”

Sasha-Ann joins us from Washington’s WAMU where she was a program host, regularly behind the mic on 1A, WAMU’s “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered,” and the station’s local midday talk show, “The Kojo Nnamdi Show.” She was also a national reporter, focused on issues of race, identity and economic mobility. Sasha-Ann often brought that lens to the conversation when she served as an emcee or moderator at various events and panel discussions in the nation’s capital. In 2019, she earned a regional Edward R. Murrow award for her work, and in 2020, she won both a Dateline award from the Society of Professional Journalists and a Radio Feature award from the National Association of Black Journalists.

