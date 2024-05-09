How Cubs' Christopher Morel has evolved into a more consistent third baseman

The ball rocketed off Padres star Manny Machado’s bat up the line. At over 100 mph, it didn’t give Cubs third baseman Christopher Morel time to create a good hop. Instead, he handled an in-between hop to his backhand side and stepped on third base for the final out of the seventh inning Wednesday.

“Big play, for sure,” manager Craig Counsell said after the Cubs’ 3-0 loss to the Padres on Wednesday. “Christopher, he’s played really solid defense. For the last, probably, month now, we’ve gotten really good defense from him. He’s settled in there, and his work has been excellent.”

Morel’s offense has been in the spotlight over the last week and a half, as he’s launched five home runs into the stands in that time. But even as he was going through a mini slump before that power breakout, he was impacting the game on defense — which has been a focus of his since moving to full-time third base this spring.

From a broader perspective, Morel evolving into an everyday-caliber third baseman gives the Cubs flexibility at designated hitter this season and beyond. The Cubs’ last two games against the Padres were a perfect example, with Cody Bellinger at DH as he eased back in after a two-week IL stint.

“More than anything it’s, he’s controlling the game,” coach Jonathan Mota, who has worked closely with Morel at third base, said in a recent conversation with the Sun-Times. “He’s been anticipating – that’s one thing we’ve talked to him about – see the play before it happens in your mind, and that will give you more time than you think. So he’s been doing a really good job with that. He’s staying consistent with his routine.”

The only break in his stretch of staunch defense came on a throwing error Tuesday – a throw he unleashed with so much behind it that it bounced back to first baseman Michael Busch for a routine rundown. But no infielder is perfect. Two-time Gold Glover Dansby Swanson, for example, has already committed four errors this season.

“I’ve always said, you judge this over a little bigger samples, and time to get that consistent work,” Counsell said, “and he’s doing a really good job with it.”

This impressive defensive month started with some standout plays in Seattle. But in between the highlight-reel worthy plays – leaping catches, impossible throws, glove work on the run – the routine plays have stood out to Morel and his coaches.

“With my throws, they’re more consistent,” Morel told the Sun-Times when asked what he was most proud of in his defensive development. “Getting more rhythm every time I go to catch the ball, the same rhythm and consistent going to first base.”

Playing multiple positions before this season presented an extra hurdle to making consistent throws.

“When he goes to the outfield, he has more time to gear up and release the ball, and that’s when he tends to get long,” Mota said. “So bouncing back and forth, he really needs to make that judgment on his arm stroke. But being that he’s at third, it’s been very consistent.”

In Mota and Morel’s work together, they’ve focused on footwork, keeping his steps short. But perhaps the biggest key has been a reminder to look right at the target after fielding the ball – even though it’s tempting to peek at the runner.

“Mota and Busch told me this,” Morel said. “Right away when I catch the ball, look at him.”

Morel has more than enough arm strength to succeed at the position. That much was clear when he unleashed a 95.6 mph throw to first base in Arizona. But he’s also gotten better at adjusting the velocity to the situation, and even deciding when it’s better to hold the ball.

“Knowing that he can do it, it’s just trying to give them the confidence, like, ‘Hey, you made the play you were supposed to make,’” Mota said. “Outs are supposed to be outs.”

Morel is sure to make more spectacular plays. But that’s not what makes an everyday third baseman.

“You can’t give teams extra outs,” president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said. “You can’t make pitchers throw extra pitches. And his ability to just turn those routine balls and outs – he’s made some really good plays, but to me, what impresses me is on the routine play, he’s made those throws.”

