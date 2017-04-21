Crystal Lake man pleads guilty to sexually abusing teen

A 28-year-old northwest suburban man pleaded guilty Friday to sexually abusing a child he met while working as a horse groomer at a West Dundee stable.

Vincente Vasquez, of Crystal Lake, agreed to a three-and-a-half-year prison sentence in exchange for pleading guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office. The plea was accepted by Circuit Judge Donald Tegeler Jr.

Between September 2012 and September 2014, Vasquez sexually abused the victim at the stable where he worked in the 35W block of Lathrop Lane in West Dundee, prosecutors said. The victim, who was under 17 at the time, was a client of the stable.

In addition to his prison sentence, Vasquez must register for life as a sexual offender, prosecutors said.

He is eligible for day-for-day sentencing and will receive credit for the 688 days served in the Kane County jail, prosecutors said.