Five armed robberies reported Thursday morning in Austin

Police are warning West Side residents after five armed robberies were committed Thursday morning in the Austin neighborhood.

Two men approached victims as they were in or about to get into their vehicles, pulled out handguns, and took their property, according to a community alert from Area North detectives.

The robberies happened Friday at:

4:15 a.m. in the 500 block of North Leclaire;

4:20 a.m. in the 5000 block of West Ohio;

5 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Mayfield;

6:45 a.m. in the 5800 block of West Erie; and

7:30 a.m. in the 5800 block of West Race.

The suspects are described as black men between 18 and 25, 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-11 and 160-180 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information should call detectives at (312) 744-8263.