I-90 lane closures start Monday in Marengo

Intermittent, full roadway closures are scheduled starting Monday for bridge replacement work on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway in northwest suburban Marengo.

The overnight closures are needed to accommodate the placement of bridge beams for the new Illinois Route 23 Bridge, which will carry traffic over I-90, according to the Illinois Tollway.

Starting Monday, two nights of overnight work on I-90, including intermittent, full roadway closures on the tollway, are scheduled between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. for bridge beam placement, the tollway said. Intermittent, full closures will also be needed on Illinois Route 23.

On Wednesday, overnight work is scheduled to start with the closure of two westbound lanes between Illinois Route 23 and Getty Road at 9 p.m., the tollway said. Intermittent, full closures of westbound I-90, each lasting 15 minutes, are scheduled to start at 11 p.m. All lanes are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Thursday.

Starting at 9 p.m. Thursday, two eastbound lanes on I-90 between Harmony-Riley Road and Illinois Route 23 are scheduled to close, the tollway said. Intermittent, full closures of eastbound I-90, each lasting 15 minutes, are scheduled to start at 11 p.m. All lanes are scheduled to reopen by 6 a.m. Friday.