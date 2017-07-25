Illinois 132 to experience lane closures in Gurnee for construction

A stretch of Illinois 132 in north suburban Gurnee will face lane closures beginning Friday for a bridge replacement and pavement reconstruction project.

Illinois 132 will be reduced to one lane in each direction between U.S. 41 and Waveland Avenue, according to the Illinois Dept. of Transportation. The projected is expected to finish in spring 2019.

It includes removal and replacement of the Union Pacific railroad bridge, as well as pavement reconstruction and widening on Illinois 132 and the southbound U.S. 41 ramp, according to IDOT.

Drivers should expect delays, pay attention to flaggers and signs in work zones, obey the posted speed limits, and be alert for workers and equipment.