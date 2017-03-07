Man, 26, dies in Motorcycle crash in Woodstock

A 26-year-old man died late Sunday in a motorcycle crash in northwest suburban Woodstock.

Emergency crews responded about 11:30 p.m. to a motorcycle crash at 2211 Lamb Road, according to the McHenry County coroner’s office. The motorcycle left the road, crashed into rocks and a mailbox pole and ejected the driver onto a grassy lawn. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Anthony R. Para, of Hebron, was pronounced dead at 11:54 p.m., the coroner’s office said. An examination Monday found that Para died from blunt force injuries to his head and cervical spine.

The crash remains under investigation, the coroner’s office said.