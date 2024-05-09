1 hospitalized in crash on Kennedy Expressway

A person was hospitalized in a crash on the Kennedy Expressway on Thursday night.

Two vehicles were traveling around 8:20 p.m. on the northbound lanes on I-90 when one vehicle crashed into another near North Avenue, Illinois State Police said.

One of the drivers attempted to leave the scene, but an off-duty Chicago police officer who witnessed the crash pulled over and held the driver at gunpoint until troopers arrived, state police said.

One of the drivers was taken to a hospital, state police said.

No other injuries were reported.

