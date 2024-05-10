Woman found shot to death inside North Lawndale home
A woman was found dead Thursday inside a North Lawndale home.
About 3 p.m., officers conducted a well-being check at the home in the 1400 block of South St. Louis Avenue and found the 27-year-old on the floor of the kitchen with gunshot wounds to her body, Chicago police said.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Circumstances of the shooting were not known.
Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.
