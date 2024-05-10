The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Horoscope for Friday, May 10, 2024

By  Georgia Nicols
   
georgia-nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Gemini into Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today is busy with appointments, conversations, time spent with siblings and relatives plus short trips. There’s a lot happening! It will please you to learn or study something because you’re curious. You want meaningful conversations.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Some research or work from behind the scenes could pay off for you in financial ways today. It might help you to boost your earnings in some way or find a better paying job. It might also help you make a wiser purchase if you’re thinking of buying something.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The moon is in your sign dancing with your ruler Mercury, which will be helpful for you. A conversation with someone younger, perhaps a friend or a member of a group, might make you reassess things or rethink a goal. You’ll enjoy socializing.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a popular time! You’re also ambitious and on good terms with authority figures. However, today you feel a bit more private and will be happy to work alone or behind the scenes. Therefore, seek out some quiet time so that you can mentally and physically pull your act together.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might be excited about a number of ideas, possibly related to foreign countries, travel, higher education or something to do with legal or medical matters. Whatever the reason, you’re curious and you’re pumped!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Because you have the attention of others, this is an excellent day for those of you who teach, act, need to give an important talk, or impart your ideas. Certainly, people will listen to you because everyone notices you more than usual today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

If you can travel somewhere or do something different, this is the day to do it because you’re restless and you need a change of scenery. If you can’t travel far, then do something different close to home. The point is you need to vary your routine and seek out some stimulation!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Financial matters, especially related to taxes, debt, insurance issues, inheritances and shared property are likely on the table today. These could be job-related. For some of you, they are related to your health or even a pet. Take care of what you can.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a lovely, creative day for you! Partners and close friends might help you in any kind of creative venture. Or possibly, friends will help you in sports related activities or something to do with children. You’re definitely in the mood to socialize and have fun!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

There might be some activity at home today. Perhaps it’s because of a family discussion. For some of you, it’s about home repairs and DIY projects. Whatever the case, things are busy, energy is flowing, and there’s lots of to-ing and fro-ing!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a fun-loving day. Accept invitations to party and socialize. Reach out to others. Enjoy sports events and playful activities with kids. Grab a matinee. Do something so that you can schmooze and feel you’re connecting with others because you are a networker extraordinaire!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You’ll be happy to relax at home today. Nevertheless, many of you might choose to entertain at home as well because you have a lot of ideas right now. Fortunately, a major plus in your life is that you appreciate your daily surroundings and your interactions with others. (Appreciation is a powerful and healing frame of mind.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer, songwriter, activist Bono (1960) shares your birthday. You have a passion for adventure and action. Nevertheless, you have a wonderful intuition that tells you when to act, and when to pull back. It’s uncanny. This year you can expect exciting changes and increased personal freedom. Be ready to seek out new opportunities and to act quickly.

