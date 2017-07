Man, 44, shot in Lithuanian Plaza

A man was shot Friday evening in the Lithuanian Plaza neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 44-year-old was walking on the sidewalk about 11 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Campbell when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds to the back and left arm, police said. His condition was stabilized.