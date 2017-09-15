Man charged in suburbs after stolen property found at storage facility

A man is facing felony charges in north suburban Libertyville after police uncovered stolen property at a Chicago storage facility.

During a search of the facility, investigators found “large amounts of stolen property” in several storage lockers, according to Naperville Police. Meanwhile, detectives identified a suspect, and later took him into custody, police said.

Michael Lozada, 36, of Elmwood Park was charged Tuesday with felony counts of burglary and theft, police said. He also faces charges in Deerfield, Niles, Lincolnwood and Schiller Park.

Lozada is being held at the Lake County Jail on $150,000 bond, police said. His next court date is set for Oct. 10.

Libertyville police were processing the “large amount of recovered property” from the storage facility and attempting to identify owners as part of the ongoing investigation.