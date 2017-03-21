Man charged with fatal Englewood shooting

A South Side man has been charged with killing one man and wounding another in a weekend Englewood shooting.

Jamal Donerson, 24, faces first-degree counts of murder and attempted murder for the Saturday night attack near his home in the 5600 block of South Elizabeth, according to Chicago Police.

About 10:45 p.m., Donerson opened fire on 23-year-old Ishmael Jackson and a 27-year-old man in the backyard of a home, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Jackson, a resident of south suburban Robbins, was shot in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died at 11:51 p.m., authorities said.

The other man was shot in the face. His condition was stabilized at Stroger, police said. They were among 18 people shot in Chicago over the weekend.

Donerson was jailed without bond at a Tuesday hearing, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. His next court date is April 7.