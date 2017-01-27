Man charged with Forest Park hit-and-run crash

A Maywood man has been charged with driving away after hitting a pedestrian with his car late Sunday in west suburban Forest Park.

Xavier Watkins was charged Thursday with one count of aggravated reckless driving and one count of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury, according to a statement from Forest Park police.

Police said Watkins was speeding about 10 p.m. Sunday in a black car westbound on Roosevelt Road when the car struck a pedestrian, who was crossing Roosevelt just east of Desplaines Avenue. The car kept going after the collision.

The victim was seriously injured and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood for treatment, police said. Police did not release his age.

Video footage of the crash eventually led to Watkins’ arrest, police said. He was expected to appear in bond court Friday in Maywood.