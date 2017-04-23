Man charged with Naperville robbery

A man has been charged with robbing someone he was meeting to buy something from on Saturday in west suburban Naperville.

Thomas Jr. Woods Jr., 18, of Bolingbrook faces one count of theft, according to a statement from Naperville police.

The victim flagged down an officer in the 1500 block of North Naper Boulevard to report that he had been robbed, police said. He had arranged to meet with Woods to sell him something, but Woods instead demanded the victim’s money.

No weapons were displayed and no one was injured, police said.

“The Naperville Police Department encourages the public to utilize the Naperville Police Department as a safe location to meet and complete internet or online transactions,” according to the statement.