Man charged with Thanksgiving shooting that killed 1, injured 1

A 21-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Anthony “Lil Dogg” Shorter, who was shot on Thanksgiving Day last year in the West Side Austin neighborhood, and died just over two weeks later.

Tyrie Malik Williams was charged last week with one count of murder and one count of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm, according to Chicago Police.

Shorter, 32, and a 35-year-old man were talking to Williams about 11:45 p.m. Nov. 24, 2016, in the 1600 block of North Latrobe when an argument began and Williams pulled out a handgun and fired shots, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Shorter was struck in the chest, abdomen and leg; and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died at 2:22 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, according to police and the medical examiner’s office. He lived about three blocks away from where he was shot.

The older man was shot in the leg and was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where his condition was stabilized.

Williams was denied bond at a hearing Thursday, and will next appear in court on March 15.