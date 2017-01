Man critically wounded in Austin shooting

A man was critically wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The shooting happened about 3:40 a.m. in the 500 block of South Central Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

The 27-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and left leg and driven by acquaintances to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting remain unknown Sunday morning, police said. Area North detectives are investigating.