Tuesday, April 30, 2024
DePaul University students establish pro-Palestinian encampment in latest protest

The campus joins hundreds across the country which have established encampments calling on their universities to divest from companies supporting Israel.

By  Sophie Sherry
 Updated  
Students at DePaul University erected tents and formed Tuesday, joining campus protests across the country expressing support for people in Gaza.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

DePaul University students have launched an encampment in the Quadrangle of the university’s Lincoln Park campus, joining campuses across the country expressing support for the people of Gaza and demanding their schools cut financial ties with Israel.

The encampment officially began at 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to an Instagram post from the DePaul University’s Divestment Coalition Encampment. The schedule for Tuesday’s encampment includes speakers, prayers, a teach-in and rally.

The DePaul students join hundreds of University of Chicago students who established an encampment on their university’s Main Quadrangle Monday morning.

The demonstrations come after days of protest at Northwestern University’s Evanston campus, where students and faculty occupied Deering Meadow for five days before coming to an agreement with university officials to take down the tents. Protests there will continue until June 1 when classes end.

DePaul University’s Divestment Coalition Encampment has published a list of demands which call on the administration to acknowledge the ongoing genocide in Gaza, divest from companies that “advance Palestinian suffering and profit off the occupation,” and join the City of Chicago in calling for a ceasefire.

DePaul’s Office of the President emailed students Tuesday morning that they are “monitoring the situation closely.”

“While tents and unpermitted structures on DePaul’s property violate a variety of university policies, we invite the members of our university community who are protesting to discuss with us how to peacefully express themselves,” the email read. “Our goal is to identify a path forward that allows our community to make their voices heard, while also respecting the rights of their fellow students to continue active engagement in their education and staying in compliance with the law and university policy.”

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

