Man cut in the face during fight in Old Irving Park

A man was cut in the face during a fight early Sunday in an Old Irving Park neighborhood parking lot on the Northwest Side.

Shortly after 1 a.m., the 19-year-old tried to stop an argument between a male and two females in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 3600 block of North Pulaski, according to Chicago Police.

The male then pulled out a knife and cut the 19-year-old on the right side of his face. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The suspect ran away after the incident and no one was in custody early Sunday as Area North detectives investigated.