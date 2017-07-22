Man duping renters of deposits with fake apartment ads in West Lawn

In four different instances this month, people lost money they had paid for properties that turned out to be fraudulently advertised in the West Lawn neighborhood on the South Side.

The victims gave rent money and security deposits to a man who placed ads for apartment rentals, all in the 6000 block of South Pulaski, according to Chicago Police. The properties turned out not to be for rent, and they lost the money they gave to him.

The incidents happened within a week of each other:

about 2:30 p.m. on July 11;

about 8 p.m. on July 11;

about 9 p.m. on July 13; and

about 10 p.m. on July 18.

The man placed the ads under the names “Byron Dean” and “Joseph Grant,” police said. He was described as a 5-foot-10, 200-pound black man between 35 and 37 years old. He had black hair and a medium skin complexion.

Anyone with video surveillance of one of the incidents was asked to save the video and make a copy for detectives. Area Central detectives can be called at (312) 747-8382, and the Financial Crimes unit can be called at (312) 746-9661.