Man hurt in Marquette Park shooting

A man was shot Friday morning in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 19-year-old was standing outside about 11:30 a.m. in the 6800 block of South Talman when he heard multiple gunshots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

He suffered gunshot wounds to his right forearm and right thigh, and walked to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.