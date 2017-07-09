Man killed, 2 injured in DeKalb crash

A man was killed and two others were injured in a crash Wednesday evening in DeKalb.

About 6:30 p.m., a red Mazda traveling west on Twombly Road did not stop at a stop sign and was hit by a blue Toyota Camry that was southbound on Nelson Road, according to a statement from the DeKalb County sheriff’s office. The Toyota had the right of way.

Both vehicles went off the roadway and came to rest in a ditch south of Twombly, west of the intersection, police said.

A passenger in the Mazda, 22-year-old Lee C. Mabins Jr. of Rockford, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The 33-year-old Rockford man driving the Mazda and the driver of the Toyota, an 18-year-old man from DeKalb, were both taken to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, police said. All three men were wearing their seat belts.

The driver of the Mazda was issued citations for disobeying a traffic control device and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, police said.