Man killed, another injured in Newport Township crash

One man was killed and another was injured in a crash Tuesday morning in the northern suburbs.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 6:45 a.m. at Russell and North Delany roads in Newport Township, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

A 34-year-old man was driving a 2004 Mazda 6 west on Russell Road when he tried to pass a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado that was also heading west, according to the sheriff’s office. As the Mazda passed, the car made contact with the Chevrolet and the Mazda rolled over.

The driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. His name has not yet been released.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 56-year-old Wisconsin man, was taken to Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, Wisconsin, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s Technical Crash Investigations Unit is investigating.