Man shot, critically wounded in East Garfield Park

A man was shot and critically wounded late Tuesday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 10:42 p.m., the 34-year-old was in the parking lot of a school in the 3600 block of West Fifth Avenue when another male walked up and fired shots, striking him in the abdomen and left thigh, according to Chicago Police.

The man was driven by his girlfriend to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

The shooter left the scene in a dark-colored SUV, police said. No one was in custody early Wednesday as Area North detectives investigate.